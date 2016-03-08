Manchester United and Real Madrid target Saliba signs new contract with Saint-Etienne

William Saliba has been linked to a number of top clubs around Europe recently, but the centre-back has now put pen to paper on a contract extension with French club Saint-Etienne, in a deal which ties him to the club until 2023. Saliba made his debut in Ligue 1 this season and has been touted as one of the best of France’s exceptional young batch of centre-backs. He has drawn interest from Real Madrid and Manchester United, amongst others, but has seemingly decided that his future would be best served staying in France. 

