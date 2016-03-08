Manchester United and Roma target still unsure of future
30 May at 15:35Ajax teenager Justin Kluivert has revealed he is under a lot of pressure and admitted there is a possibility that he could continue at Ajax, despite make claims that he will leave the Dutch club this summer.
Justin Kluivert is linked with a move to Manchester United, AS Roma and other top clubs from the European continent. He is still not convinced of a solution yet regarding his future.
"What I can say is that now I will go on a nice holiday. For the future we will see, should I choose. I renew or transfer, but I am still not convinced 100% of any solution. Now I am thinking about it, even staying at Ajax would be possible, I was told that I had to sign the renewal, otherwise I would have to go. This made me start thinking. I feel pressured. The most important thing for Ajax is that I extend my contract,” Kluivert said during an interview with Fox Sports Nl.
