Manchester United are keen to sign three of Valencia's players
08 November at 22:00Manchester United keenly watched Valencia’s 4-1 victory over French side Lille in the Champions League earlier this week, as they are interested in three Spanish players, according to a report from Spanish media outlet Plaza Deportiva via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the Red Devils are interested in three of Valencia’s players, starting with 24-year-old Spanish left-back José Gayà. The player, who has never played for another club except Valencia, has impressed this season with the club and has made nine appearances for the side since the start of the season.
The next player, the report continues, that the Manchester based club are interested in is 22-year-old midfielder Carlos Soler. Contracted to Valencia until 2021, Soler has missed 11 games through injury so far this season but has performed well when fully fit.
Finally, the report adds, Manchester United are keen on 19-year-old striker Ferran Torres. The Spanish teenager has shone on the wings with Valencia this season and his quick feet and accurate passing have caught the attention of the club.
Apollo Heyes
