Manchester United are serious about interest in Real Madrid star
29 June at 20:45Jose Mourinho is looking for ways to strengthen his Manchester United side as he approaches the 18/19 Premier League season; in which he will be hoping that his club can challenge local rivals Manchester City for the title.
Reports from Spanish outlet AS indicate that Manchester United are moving on from their reported interest in Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, instead focusing on Germany and Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos.
It appears as though Mourinho would rather Kroos than Milinkovic-Savic, as the 28-year-old would complement Paul Pogba moreso than Lazio’s towering Serb. Kroos has returned home after Germany’s shock World Cup exit, despite scoring a late winner in their second game against Sweden.
Kroos will not come cheap for United, however, with TransferMarkt valuing the midfielder at €80m, with a contract expiring in 2022.
Real Madrid are not interested in letting Kroos leave but, should a big enough offer come in, the belief is that they could be tempted.
