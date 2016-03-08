Manchester United boost for Alderweireld as Spurs offer €18m for Liverpool target
09 July at 21:40According to the latest reports from Turkish outlet Aspor, Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur have tabled an €18m bid for Liverpool and Everton target Domagoj Vida.
Vida is Besiktas’ 29-year-old Croatian centre-back, who scored a vital goal to put Croatia 2-1 up in their quarter-final clash against hosts Russia in the 2018 World Cup.
Vida had reportedly been a target of both Merseyside clubs but they had failed to act on it and make a bid. Now, it has been reported that Tottenham Hotspur are serious about the defender, wishing to bring him to North London.
This suggests that Tottenham are looking for potential replacements for Toby Alderweireld, who has been linked with a switch to Manchester United this summer.
Alderweireld, also 29, has caught the eye of Jose Mourinho but is currently at the World Cup with the Belgian national team – with his future arguably set to be decided after the tournament’s conclusion.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments