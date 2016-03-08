Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes to arrive this weekend: the details
16 January at 20:00All is set for the transfer of Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting to Manchester United, with the player set to watch the Red Devil’s league clash against Liverpool this weekend, according to a report from Portuguese newspaper A Bola via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Manchester based club are set to pay €65 million for the 25-year-old Portuguese midfielder, who is contracted to Sporting until 2023. The deal for the player can be fully finalised by the end of tomorrow and the player is set to fly to England to watch Manchester United play against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.
Fernandes has made 25 appearances across all competitions for a total of 2204 minutes so far this season for Sporting, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists in that time. The Red Devils were incredibly keen on the player in last summer’s transfer window as well, but a move never materialised.
Apollo Heyes
