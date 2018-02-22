Manchester United close to completing €60m transfer
23 May at 16:45According to the British press, Manchester Evening News claims Manchester United are closer towards signing Brazilian midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk.
The report claims the deal for the Brazil international midfielder should be completed as early as first week of June. This is mainly because Jose Mourinho has informed Manchester United that he wants the transfer business to be concluded as early as possible in the summer transfer window.
Brazil will face Croatia in a friendly fixture that will be played at Liverpool’s home stadium Anfield. Fred will be in England while on international duty with Tite’s side and Manchester United are hoping to complete Fred’s medical.
With this, Fred can go to the World Cup by securing his future. Shakhtar Donetsk have inserted a release of €60 million in Fred’s contract. The price tag of €60 million should not be a stumbling block for Manchester United, claims the report form the Manchester Evevning News.
