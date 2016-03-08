Manchester United closing in on Lazio’s Milinkovic-Savic

25 July at 10:45
English Premier League outfit Manchester United are closing in on the signature of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, as per Gazzetta dello Sport. 

The Red Devils are in the market to bolster their midfield and have identified the Serbia international as a perfect fit to join the likes of Paul Pogba. 

As per the new report, Milinkovic-Savic’s agent is currently in Manchester to finalise the deal. It is believed that the 24-year-old is likely to cost the Premier League giants fee in the region of €75 million whereas he will have a contract of five years with salary of €5.8 million per season.
 

