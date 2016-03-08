Manchester United coach explains why Inter target was absent from Leeds friendly

pogba, manchester united, urla, lukaku, spalle, 2018/19
17 July at 20:30
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explained Inter target Lukaku’s absence from Manchester United’s game against Leeds and discussed his sides protests going into the tie against Inter.
 
Speaking at a press conference the Manchester United's coach said, “Mason Greenwood has the chance to start the game, it is more than possible.
 
“It is difficult to keep out well-behaved players. Lukaku missed yesterday's training and games, two opportunities to play 45 minutes. At this moment we must all lead to ideal conditions of form.
 
“We hope to be available soon".
 
United beat Leeds 4 – 0 with goals coming from Greenwood, Rashford, Jones and Martial. Lukaku is expected to leave United with summer for Inter and the two side face off this weekend.
 
It is not yet known which bench the Belgian will line up on, Inter head coach Antonio Conte is thought to deem Lukaku essential for his plans for next season.
 
Inter have also been linked with Roma forward Edin Dzeko.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.