Manchester United coach explains why Inter target was absent from Leeds friendly

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explained Inter target Lukaku’s absence from Manchester United’s game against Leeds and discussed his sides protests going into the tie against Inter.



Speaking at a press conference the Manchester United's coach said, “Mason Greenwood has the chance to start the game, it is more than possible.



“It is difficult to keep out well-behaved players. Lukaku missed yesterday's training and games, two opportunities to play 45 minutes. At this moment we must all lead to ideal conditions of form.



“We hope to be available soon".



United beat Leeds 4 – 0 with goals coming from Greenwood, Rashford, Jones and Martial. Lukaku is expected to leave United with summer for Inter and the two side face off this weekend.



It is not yet known which bench the Belgian will line up on, Inter head coach Antonio Conte is thought to deem Lukaku essential for his plans for next season.



Inter have also been linked with Roma forward Edin Dzeko.

