Manchester United confirm agreement for Tottenham target

We're delighted to have agreed terms, in principle, with Swansea City for the transfer of Daniel James to #MUFC.



Further details will be revealed in due course. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 7, 2019

Manchester United have today confirmed the 'agreement in principle' with Swansea's Daniel James. The 21-year-old has reportedly passed a medical and will be the Red Devils' first signing of the summer.The winger scored 5 goals in 38 games last season and has done enough to tempt the Premier League giants into signing him.