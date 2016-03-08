Manchester United confirm agreement for Tottenham target

07 June at 17:15
Manchester United have today confirmed the 'agreement in principle' with Swansea's Daniel James. The 21-year-old has reportedly passed a medical and will be the Red Devils' first signing of the summer.

The winger scored 5 goals in 38 games last season and has done enough to tempt the Premier League giants into signing him.
 

