Manchester United confirm agreement for Tottenham target
07 June at 17:15Manchester United have today confirmed the 'agreement in principle' with Swansea's Daniel James. The 21-year-old has reportedly passed a medical and will be the Red Devils' first signing of the summer.
The winger scored 5 goals in 38 games last season and has done enough to tempt the Premier League giants into signing him.
We're delighted to have agreed terms, in principle, with Swansea City for the transfer of Daniel James to #MUFC.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 7, 2019
Further details will be revealed in due course.
Go to comments