Manchester United contact Mino Raiola over deal for Milan keeper Donnarumma
01 June at 15:00AC Milan are undertaking a major reshuffle in their club this summer. Sporting director Leonardo resigned earlier this week whilst Gennaro Gattuso left his role as head coach by mutual consent. However, it is not just behind the scenes where changes are taking place and a whole host of players have been linked with Rossoneri exits.
According to what has been reported by Il Corriere della Sera, Premier League side Manchester United are interested in signing Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and have contacted the player's agent, Mino Raiola, as they look to proceed with a deal. Donnarumma has been identified as the Red Devils' number one target to replace David De Gea but the Italian will not come cheap, with it suggested that the English side will have to pay between 55 and 60 million euros for his signature.
