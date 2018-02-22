Manchester United daily transfer recap: One done deal and one collapsed deal...
24 May at 22:58Manchester United are set to have a very heated summer ahead as José Mourinho will be looking to keep improving his roster. There was a lot of news today,from Fred to Milinkovic-Savic passing by Darmian and Kluivert. You can view a recap of today's United action bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.
RECAP OF TODAY'S UNITED TRANSFER ACTION:
- Manchester United set to enter the Alderweireld derby: Mourinho's club have interest in the Tottenham defender as it will take a hefty amount of money to catch Tottenham's attention.
- Roma close in on Kluivert despite United interest: Man United have had interest in Kluivert for some time but it might be too late as Roma are now inches away.
- Mandzukic is on United's radar: The Juve man is a potential Mourinho target as he has a lot of international experience.
- Darmian inches closer to Juve: The Italian wingback is inches away from Juve as Marotta confirmed the news to the press.
- Fabrzio Romano also confirmed that Fred to United is a done deal and that Milinkovic-Savic is now a colder target because of his price-tag.
Go to comments