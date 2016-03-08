Manchester United defender sends warning to Juventus
23 October at 16:30Manchester United welcome Juventus to Old Trafford this evening, as both sides put everything on the line to try and secure a vital three points for their respective Champions League campaigns. Speaking to Manchester United’s matchday programme ahead of the game, Swedish defender Victor Lindelof gave his thoughts:
“We have really great players, when you look around our dressing room, you just see really good players with great character and quality.
“[Juventus are] a really good team with very good players. They’ve been playing together for a very long time and now they’ve got Ronaldo in the team giving them another dimension. So they’re a great team, of course, but I think we’re a great team as well. We’re going to give them trouble.
“These two games against Juventus are very important for us, so we have to be really ready for the first game tonight and then the away game next time. It’s important for us to get something from these two games because it’s very tight, but we can make things easier for ourselves by starting with three points tonight.”
