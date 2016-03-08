Manchester United defender states desire to move to Serie A
17 August at 23:15Manchester United’s Italian full-back Matteo Darmian was close to leaving Old Trafford this summer; with both Juventus and Inter Milan showing an interest in the Italian. However, both clubs failed to meet the Manchester side’s demands for the player.
Speaking to Libero, Darmian said in an interview that “United is one of the biggest clubs in the world, anyone must deserve the place and I work in light of this.
“But of course I'd rather play more, even if it means leaving Manchester; where I dream of going back to is Italy, in Serie A, where I got a lot of satisfaction.”
So for now, Darmian will remain at Manchester United, where he is destined to fight for a place in the team. Perhaps in January, Inter and Juventus will return to Darmian and consider freeing him to fulfil his dream of returning to Italy.
