Manchester United done deal, Guardiola closes door to Juventus - top 10 news of the day

SHOW GALLERY

It has been an exciting day in the world of football today; with a number of big transfer rumours and an important nations league clash this evening. Join CalcioMercato as we look at the top news of the day, with the rest to be found in our gallery.



Manchester United agree deal with Tottenham target



United have today confirmed the 'agreement in principle' with Swansea's Daniel James. The 21-year-old has reportedly passed a medical and will be the Red Devils' first signing of the summer.



Guardiola closes door on potential Juve move



Speaking in an official interview with City's YouTube channel, Guardiola appeared to close the door on a potential move; saying that "There is no better place. In other places, fans boo you if you don’t win. Here they always support you. I am a blue shirt, I’m one of yours."



Spurs and Inter target opens door to Barca move



Donny Van De Beek told the press, "Clearly, it is nice to hear my name compared to that of Barcelona but what I want is to keep playing and improving. We'll see what happens in the summer, nobody knows what the future holds ".





