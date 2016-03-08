Manchester United enquire about another Juve player as Milinkovic-Savic alternative
01 August at 20:15Not only are Manchester United in conversation with Serie A giants Juventus about the possible reported swap deal between the two clubs for Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala, but the Red Devils have their sights set on yet another of the Old Lady's players: French midfielder Blaise Matuidi.
Reportedly, after failing to agree a deal to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio, United have turned their attention to Matuidi as the kind of player they want to add to their roster. The Premier League side will likely use the existing axis that has emerged between the two clubs to try and secure a deal for Matuidi, a player who has been heavily linked with a move away from Turin this summer.
It is not just Manchester United on Matuidi's trail, however, with Ligue 1 side AS Monaco thought to have been up there as favourites to sign the midfielder since it was announced that he could depart the Scudetto winners this transfer window.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments