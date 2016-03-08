Manchester United enquired about Juventus forward during the summer
29 August at 22:45Manchester United, it is safe to say, did not have a satisfactory transfer window; almost certainly in the eyes of the club’s head coach, Jose Mourinho. Mourinho had a list of reported transfer targets to bolster his attack; from Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale, Mourinho wanted a strong addition for his front line.
According to the latest reports from the British tabloid press, Manchester United approached Juventus regarding signing Italian forward Federico Bernardeschi but were met with a swift and firm no from the Turin side.
Bernardeschi knows that he will not get as big a role at Juventus as €110 million 33-year-old superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who the club signed from Real Madrid, but Allegri has a lot of faith in the forward to make a difference when called upon and give his all to eventually become a consistent part of the team.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments