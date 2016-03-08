Manchester United fans react as club announces Ander Herrera exit

This is Heartbreaking ! We let go of the ONLY passionate player we have in our team , whereas we keep bunch of idiots (actually extend their contracts ) ! Really sad day !



Ander u are one of the BEST players on and off the PITCH ! BEST OF LUCK @AnderHerrera #mufc — Nataly Antar (@nataly_antar7) May 11, 2019

Meanwhile you gave a man who cannot make toast a brand new three year contract. pic.twitter.com/RTqZ6GzDMb — ROY KEANE (@RoyKeane__) May 11, 2019

Manchester United have announced that the club's midfielder Ander Herrera will leave Old Trafford at the end of the season on a free transfer.The Spaniard, who joined the club from Athletic Bilbao in the summer of 2014, won the FA Cup and the Europa League with United and became a true fans' favorite. His contract runs out in the summer of 2019 and he is being linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.But Man United fans have not taken the exit well, reacting angrily to the exit of a man who was probably the club's best signing in the Post Sir Alex Ferguson era.One of the fans criticised the club for handing a new contract to Marcos Rojo, who hardly plays, and letting a leader in Herrera go.

Others lauded the Basque man for how he played for the club and thanked his for his services over the last five years.



