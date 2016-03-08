Manchester United fans react as club announces Ander Herrera exit
The Spaniard, who joined the club from Athletic Bilbao in the summer of 2014, won the FA Cup and the Europa League with United and became a true fans' favorite. His contract runs out in the summer of 2019 and he is being linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.
But Man United fans have not taken the exit well, reacting angrily to the exit of a man who was probably the club's best signing in the Post Sir Alex Ferguson era.
This is Heartbreaking ! We let go of the ONLY passionate player we have in our team , whereas we keep bunch of idiots (actually extend their contracts ) ! Really sad day !— Nataly Antar (@nataly_antar7) May 11, 2019
Ander u are one of the BEST players on and off the PITCH ! BEST OF LUCK @AnderHerrera #mufc
One of the fans criticised the club for handing a new contract to Marcos Rojo, who hardly plays, and letting a leader in Herrera go.
Meanwhile you gave a man who cannot make toast a brand new three year contract. pic.twitter.com/RTqZ6GzDMb— ROY KEANE (@RoyKeane__) May 11, 2019
Others lauded the Basque man for how he played for the club and thanked his for his services over the last five years.
Absolutely gutted... This should not be happening. This is not the way we start our rebuild.. I hope there's a massive boost around the corner because this is gut wrenching! Absolutely loved this guy, his character.. Style of play.. Passion.. Wore the shirt with pride!— Phil (@philstandish) May 11, 2019
