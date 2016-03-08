Manchester United forward prepares to take pay-cut to leave

According to what has been reported by the Daily Star today, Alexis Sanchez no longer feels happy at Manchester United and will be, therefore, seeking a move away from Old Trafford. The Chilean forward left Arsenal for United in the January of 2018; swapping for Henrikh Mkhitaryan despite Alexis having just six months left of his contract with the Gunners.Since moving, Alexis Sanchez has failed to truly settle in at Manchester United and has never really shown what we know he was capable of after his days at Barcelona and Arsenal. With his move to Manchester, something changed in Alexis and his performances have been lacklustre at best.A whole array of potential destinations could await Sanchez. The Chilean could leave the club to join a Chinese Super League or MLS team; at 30-years-old he is approaching the twilight of his career. Barcelona reportedly rejected the chance to re-sign Sanchez and it is unlikely that his move will see him play in Spain.For now, Alexis will attempt to give his all for the club until May; with his aims to help the team achieve qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League - a very realistic goal since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer arrived to replace Jose Mourinho.

