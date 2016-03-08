Manchester United had the chance to sign Bayern Munich starlet in 2017: the details
28 February at 16:00Premier League side Manchester United had the opportunity to sign Bayern Munich youngster Alphonso Davies in 2017, but turned him down, according to a report from British newspaper the Times via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Red Devils had the chance to sign the 19-year-old Canadian left back in 2017 for only £2 million, but decided against investing in him. Davies was the first player born in the 21st century to play in the MLS, being a part of the Vancouver Whitecaps squad until he left to join German giants Bayern Munich in January 2019, for a then-MLS record fee of over €10 million (via BBC).
Davies, who is contracted to Bayern until 2023, has made 29 appearances across all competitions so far this season for the Bundesliga giants, for a total of 2257 minutes. In that time, he’s scored one goal and provided eight assists.
Apollo Heyes
