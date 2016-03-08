Manchester United have advantage in race for Juventus and Napoli target Haaland
25 October at 22:15Premier League side Manchester United could win the race for RB Salzburg striker Erling Haaland, according to reports from the British press via Calciomercato.com.
The reports highlights that the Red Devils need a new starting striker and the fact that Haaland is a compatriot of coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could give the club the edge in the race to sign the explosive forward. Furthermore, both Juventus and Napoli are following the 19-year-old Norwegian but may lose out to Manchester United due to the two mentioned factors.
Haaland’s performances in the Champions League this season have shot the teenager into orbit, quickly becoming one of the most talked about strikers in Europe, despite his young age. In 13 appearances so far this season, Haaland has scored an incredible 20 goals, including three hat-tricks.
In the Champions League alone, Haaland has scored six goals in only three appearances, against Napoli, Liverpool and Genk.
Apollo Heyes
