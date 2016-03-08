Manchester United, here is the offer to RB Salzburg for Haaland in January
27 November at 16:15Manchester United are ready to offer RB Salzburg a €65 million offer for their starlet striker Erling Haaland in January, according to a report from British newspaper The Times via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Red Devils are keen to solve their attacking woes and think that the 19-year-old Norwegian striker would provide both an instant impact and prove to be an important investment for the future. This may cause issue to Juventus, who are also keenly following Haaland and are considering a move for him as well.
United are looking to sign him in January so they can beat other interested clubs to his signature, the report adds. Haaland has scored an incredible 26 goals in only 18 appearances so far this season for the Austrian club, including netting seven times in only four Champions League appearances, against top clubs like Napoli and Liverpool.
Haaland has also attained five hattricks so far this season, with one being against Genk in the Champions League.
Apollo Heyes
