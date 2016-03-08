Manchester United, Ibrahimovic: 'They have to build around Pogba and Rashford'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic spoke to the Mirror (via Calciomercato.com) about a few interesting Manchester United topics, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" Pogba? He is a top player and he has the potential to become the best player in the world at his position. He is a good kid who trains hard and he is always ready to listen to what others have to say. You can see that he wants to win and that he wants to play every single game. Outside the pitch? This doesn't have anything to do with him. When you are a famous player, there are always a lot of talk and stories that come out on you. Rashford? He is the future of Man United. At first he seemed a little too individual but he has been playing well of late and in a very united way. He has a lot of potential and the special thing is that he comes from the academy. I don't think that Marcus has any limits, he has to keep on doing what he is doing. These are two players than Man United have to build around...'. More to come...