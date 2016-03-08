Manchester United identify Juve forward as number one target for January
06 October at 11:00According to what has been reported by the Daily Mail, Manchester United have scouted Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic as their number one target for January, as the Red Devils need to increase their squad depth in attack and view the Croatian as the best option.
Mandzukic has been left out of the Juventus squad for some time now and appears to be nearing an end of his time in Bianconeri colours.
