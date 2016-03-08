Manchester United inching closer to signing young midfield starlet, the latest
18 January at 21:37Manchester United have reportedly moved closer to signing young starlet Jude Bellingham as they seemingly presented a 25 million pounds offer to Birmingham for the youngster, this according to the Daily Record. Bruno Fernandes has been linked to the Red Devils over the past week but Bellingham might now be closer to Manchester United.
With Paul Pogba's future in heavy doubt, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to reinforce his club's midfield as Bruno Fernandes and Jude Bellingham might both be signed in the coming weeks. More to come on the matter...
Manchester United are currently 5th in the English Premier League standings as they are coming off a 4-0 win to Norwich City in the EPL as well as a 1-0 win over Wolves in the FA Cup. The red devils will now be playing against Liverpool tomorrow as this will be a huge game for both sides.
