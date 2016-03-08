Manchester United intend to block sale of Pogba to Juventus
06 June at 21:00According to what has been reported by Spanish outlet Sport, Manchester United president Ed Woodward intends to refuse any offers for French midfielder Paul Pogba in the upcoming transfer market.
The reports suggest that Woodward considers Pogba unsellable and shares the opinion of head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that the Frenchman is instrumental to the club's growth in the future.
This will come as a blow to Juventus who, despite the constant pressing of sporting director Fabio Paratici and good relations with Pogba's agent Mino Raiola, look set to miss out on Pogba.
