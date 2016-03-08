Manchester United interested in Wolves striker for summer move
21 February at 17:30Manchester United are interested in 23-year-old Wolves forward Diogo Jota, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Red Devils have been keen on the Portuguese winger for some time, appreciating his qualities and consistent performances with Wolves. Jota, who is contracted to the English club until 2022, has made 33 appearances across all competitions for a total of 2184 minutes so far this season. In that time, he has scored 12 goals and provided five assists, scoring a hattrick against Spanish side Espanyol in the Europa League yesterday.
Manchester United are currently 7th in the Premier League after 26 games, suffering from inconsistent form under coach Ole Gunnar Solskjær. The club are only three points behind 4th place Chelsea. Jota would help fix the club’s poor attacking options, with the injury to striker Marcus Rashford forcing a panic in the club.
Apollo Heyes
