Manchester United, is Pogba to Juve possible?
28 June at 19:08Paul Pogba started off his career with Manchester United but his career really took off during his time at Juventus. The French star moved back to United a few years ago (for over 100 million euros bonuses included) as he is one of Mourinho's best players. Can he now decide to return to Juve in the coming months? According to Tuttosport (via IlBianconero) , it seems like Paul Pogba's price-tag isn't a problem for Juventus. His wages are a little high (he makes around 12 million euros per season) but not improssible for the bianconeri. It seems like Juve do have interest in bringing him back but it would take a lot of work from Pogba's agent Mino Raiola...
Pogba appeared in 47 games so far on the season (for club and country) as he scored 7 goals and added 11 assists on the season to date. He is currently playing in the World Cup with his French teammates as they are set to take on Argentina on Saturday...
Go to comments