Manchester United join Inter and Liverpool on the growing list of clubs chasing Pepe

According to the Daily Express, Manchester have joined the growing list of clubs chasing Ivorian sensation Nicholas Pepe. The winger has scored 20 goals this season, with only Kylian Mbappe scoring more in the French League. His goals have helped fire Lille to second place in Ligue 1, despite the club being tipped by most pundits for another season if disappointment, after last season’s flirtation with relegation.



Lille seem resigned to losing their most valuable asset in the summer, with a number of clubs heavily linked with Pepe. In Germany Bayern have been paying close attention to his situation for a while, while in England, Liverpool and Chelsea have joined long term admirers Arsenal in tracking Pepe. Inter are also said to be interested, having reportedly already tested the waters with an opening bid of €70m for the winger. And now with Manchester United also drawn into the mix, it seems as if he is the name on the lips of most top clubs around Europe.



With so much interest in the Ivorian, Inter will have to move fast if they are to have any chance of securing him for next season.