There are many aspects to be considered when speaking about the tonight match between Manchester United and Juventus: one of these is the challenge between mutual transfer regrets that will play on the opposite sides.



Nemanja Matic

In the summer of 2017 Massimiliano Allegri’s number one target for his Juventus was Nemanja Matic. The Serbian midfielder was about leaving Chelsea where he had just won his second Premier League title: Juventus were very close to take him, considered the right man who to give the keys of the pitch’s nerve centre. But on 30 July 2017, a photo was leaked of Matić wearing a Manchester United training kit printed with the number 31 vacated by Bastian Schweinsteiger the previous March, fuelling rumours that Matić was on the verge of a reunion with former Chelsea manager José Mourinho. Manchester United confirmed the deal the next day. So, Juventus decided to take Blaise Matuidi.



João Cancelo

After the end of his loan spell at Inter, last summer Cancelo came back to Valencia, but his staying in Spain was short. He attracted the attentions of many important clubs all over Europe, but two of them mainly fought to take him: Manchester United and Juventus. The Italian side won the race, with an offer of € 40,4 million to the club owned by the Indonesian tycoon Peter Lyn.



Leonardo Bonucci

Leonardo Bonucci could easily have been in the home dressing room at Old Trafford as he prepares for Tuesday’s momentous Champions League tie, as reported on The Telegraph. Manchester United wanted him, but when it came to leaving AC Milan at the end of last season there was only one place he wanted to go. He wanted to go home, and his home is painted in black and white: that’s why he rejected the Man United offer, as confirmed by himself.

Emanuele Giulianelli @EmaGiulianelli