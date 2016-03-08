Man United played against Juventus today at the Old Trafford as the bianconeri ended up coming away with the 0-1 win thanks to a Paulo Dybala strike (on a Cristiano Ronaldo assist). Towards the end of the game, some of the visiting Juve fans started chanting insults towards José Mourinho. The Portuguese coach responded by showing them three fingers. This could've been a reference to the treble that Mourinho won when coaching in Italy at Inter Milan.