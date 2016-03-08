Manchester United lead Inter in the race to sign wantaway Barca star
07 April at 15:30Barcelona will, in all likelihood, be parting ways with Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic this summer; after a falling out between Rakitic and the club's management over a failed contract renewal has led the World Cup finalist to want to leave Catalonia.
Inter Milan have been linked with Rakitic for some time; stemming from their failure to sign Real Madrid's Croatian talisman Luka Modric last summer. After the World Cup had concluded, Inter attempted to sign Modric but tried, through backchannels, to have him cancel his own contract so that he could move on a free and the club could avoid paying Madrid a huge sum. However, Inter were met with much criticism and, since, the Modric track has gone quiet.
However, now Inter could miss out on yet another ideal signing - with ESPN reporting that Manchester United are now in pole position; keen to sign Rakitic to help move themselves forward under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's management.
