Manchester United legend issues warning to Martial and Rashford
19 May at 17:25Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has some advice for Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as the two have not started regularly for the Premier League club since the arrival of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in the January transfer window.
Martial has been linked with a move to top European clubs. Juventus have been one of the favourites to sign the France international in the summer transfer window.
"As a United fan, I want to see exciting football and Antony Martial and Marcus Rashford are exciting players. They found it difficult this year with Romelu Lukaku playing centre forward and then with the addition of Alexis Sanchez, there's a lot of options,” Giggs told Sky Sports.
"What I said when we bought Alexis was that it could only be good to have a quality player coming to add to that competitive edge, so the likes of Martial and Rashford have to step up to be in the first team."
Go to comments