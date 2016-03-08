Manchester United legend labels Paul Pogba 'a big problem' for the club; Juve and Madrid on alert
25 April at 17:00Manchester United lost 2-0 in the Manchester derby to Manchester City last night; denting their top four chances whilst keeping City as favourites to lift the Premier League trophy at the end of the season.
Speaking about Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba after the game, the Frenchman also linked with a move away from the club to Real Madrid or Juventus this summer, Man United legend Roy Keane had this to say:
"I wouldn't believe a word he says. There is no meaning behind it. I don't even think he believed what he was saying there. He's on about being a team-mate, if you're going to be a good team-mate you've got to run back when you're defending. It all got a bit heated after the game against Everton, I heard they were throwing their hair-gel at each other. It got that heated.
"The guy is a talented boy, but we're saying the same thing over and over again. The number of times we've seen him in games where he is not sprinting or running back. He's talking about body language – but throws his hands up in the air. He's a big problem for United.
"Graeme (Souness) spoke earlier about needing good senior players at your football club. He's a senior player, played in big competitions and won big trophies. I don't think he leads by example, from what I see. I don't know what he's like on the training ground or when they're travelling, but from what I see. He mentioned body language and pride, but I don't see it in his performances. My eyes don't lie to me."
