Manchester United looking to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder this month
16 January at 22:20Manchester United are interested in Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente and would like to sign him this month, according to reports from the English press via Calciomercato.com today.
The reports detail how the Red Devils are looking for new midfielders to sign this month due to a weakness in the department, not helped by the poor physical condition of star midfielder Paul Pogba. The Manchester based club have been closely following Llorente for a little while now and are hoping to bring him over to the Premier League this month.
The 24-year-old Llorente, who is contracted to the Spanish club until 2024, has only made 15 appearances across all competitions for a total of 368 minutes so far this season, with coach Diego Simeone preferring other options in the midfield department. The player has failed to play a full 90 minutes with Atletico this season and has only played more than 45 minutes once this season.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments