Manchester United make contact for Juventus target, has €20 million release clause
09 August at 12:20Premier League giants Manchester United have made contact to sign Juventus target and Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin.
The Uruguayan has become one of the best defenders in the La Liga and has won the La Liga once and won the Europa League last season.
Sky Sports have reported that Manchester United have made contact with the Los Rojiblancos to sign Diego Godin, who is a Juventus target and has a release clause of 20 million euros.
United have been linked with the likes of Harry Maguire, Toby Alderweireld, Jerome Boateng and Yerry Mina, as they look to sign a centre-back this summer. Godin has also joined the list of possible targets on deadline day.
United could look to trigger the player's release clause, but a possible move will depend on the player's wishes.
