Manchester United make final push for Spurs and Juventus target

Manchester United are trying to steal Tangui Ndombélé from under the noses of Tottenham.



According to Metro, Spurs have reached an agreement with Lyon for the sale of the midfielder for €62 million plus 10 bonuses.



The Red Devils, on the other hand, want to leverage the player by pushing him to prefer Manchester to London. Despite this, the temptation of Champions League football might be too much to tempt Ndombélé to North London.



Should Spurs secure the singing of Ndombélé he will be their first signing since Lucas Moura joined in January 2018.



Despite this, the club still managed to reach their first Champions League semi-final last season but came up short against winners Liverpool.



Italian champions Juventus have also been closely linked with the player before they secured the signing of Rabiot.



Rabiot has played for PSG for his whole career since 2013, asides from one season on loan at Toulouse.

