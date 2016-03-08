Manchester United may change preseason plan due to Coronavirus: the details
11 February at 12:30Premier League side Manchester United are rethinking plans to tour China in the summer preseason due to the Coronavirus epidemic, according to a report from International media outlet ESPN via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Red Devils are currently set to tour China in the summer in their preseason, playing friendly games in front of the locals. Tours in China are common as football is a growing market in the Asian country, and so many teams are keen to snap up thousands of fans who currently have no team to cheer for.
The Red Devils have already been on tour in China twice, the report continues. United first visited the country in the summer of 2016, before returning last summer, playing friendly games in both occasions, as well as meeting some fans. Manchester United are one of the most popular teams in world football, but may have to change their plans due to the Coronavirus.
Apollo Heyes
