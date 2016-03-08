Manchester United midfielder wants to stay at the club at all costs
22 July at 21:15According to what has been most recently reported by the English outlet Manchester Evening News, renowned for their closeness to Manchester United, midfielder Andreas Pereira, who spent last season on loan at Valencia, is ready to do everything he can to guarantee a place in Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United squad for the 2018/19 season.
Pereira has reportedly said that he will “play anywhere”, ready to prove himself on the top level of football. The 22-year-old holds the dual nationality of Brazilian and Belgian, having played for Belgium’s U15, U16 and U17 teams, and Brazil’s U20 and U23 teams. He spent the 16/17 season on loan at Granada and played 23 La Liga games for Valencia in 17/18.
It is unclear as of yet whether or not Mourinho will listen to the player’s demands, with the Portuguese manager likely to use pre-season to evaluate whether or not he is ready to make his big break into Manchester United’s first team.
