Manchester United monitor Gareth Bale situation
29 June at 16:10Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is set to pounce on Real Madrid star Gareth Bale, if the Welshman isn't in Julen Lopetegui's plans next season.
Bale scored two goals in Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Liverpool in the final of the UEFA Champions League last season, but could make only 26 appearances in the La Liga last season, despite having scored 16 times.
The Times report that Mourinho will be willing to make a move for Bale, if the former Tottenham man is not in Julen Lopetegui's plans next season.
United are monitoring Bale's situation closely, with reports having previously stated that he will stay at the Bernabeu this summer.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments