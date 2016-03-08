Manchester United: No contact made for Chelsea legend
06 September at 18:35Premier League giants Manchester United have reportedly made no contact to sign former Chelsea defender John Terry.
Rumors floating around had suggested that the Red Devils were looking to sign Terry on a free transfer as they had failed to sign a centre-back this past summer.
Manchester Evening News though, have confirmed that United have made no contact to sign Terry.
