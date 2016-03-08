Manchester United, no interest in Kane as Solskjaer is convinced by Martial
28 October at 14:15Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will not move to fellow English side Manchester United in the near future, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.
The report details how Red Devils coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was satisfied with the performance of 23-year-old French forward Anthony Martial in the squad’s game against Norwich yesterday.
Martial scored in the 73rd minute to help the Red Devils close the game out and secure a vital three points. The Frenchman is contracted to Manchester United until 2024 and his performance may have given Solskjaer more confidence in his ability to play at the highest level of English football.
So far this season Martial has missed eight games through a hamstring injury, but when he has made an appearance its often been impressive. In the six games he’s played so far this season, he has scored four goals and provided one assist, including netting the winning goal against Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League.
Apollo Heyes
