Manchester United on alert as Douglas Costa 'likes' news of Red Devils' bid - pic

douglas costa, juventus, cappellino, riscaldamento, 2018/19
09 February at 12:05

Manchester United have been following Juventus' attacker Douglas Costa for a couple of months now and the player himself has now added some fuel to the rumours linking him to an Old Trafford move, giving a possible clue of his potential future move. Today, the 28-year-old Brazilian 'liked' and article from a news site Sport Musing on Twitter, which reported Manchester United's interest in the player and their plan to make a bid for the Juventus star.

