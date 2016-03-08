Manchester United have been following Juventus' attacker Douglas Costa for a couple of months now and the player himself has now added some fuel to the rumours linking him to an Old Trafford move, giving a possible clue of his potential future move. Today, the 28-year-old Brazilian 'liked' and article from a news site Sport Musing on Twitter, which reported Manchester United's interest in the player and their plan to make a bid for the Juventus star.



