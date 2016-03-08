Manchester United passed up opportunity to sign Arsenal talent Martinelli
15 November at 20:00Manchester United had the chance to sign Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli before he joined the Gunners, according to a report from Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Red Devils had the opportunity to sign the 18-year-old striker from Brazilian side Ituano this summer and he briefly played on trial for them, but they decided against investing in him. The North London side Arsenal then went on to invest about €7 million into the exciting teenage forward.
Contracted until 2024, Martinelli looks like a great investment by the Gunners so far. He has made nine appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing one assist in the process, including two goals against league leaders Liverpool at Anfield. His performances have been one of the few things exciting Arsenal fans, who are currently unhappy with the decisions by coach Unai Emery.
Apollo Heyes
