Manchester United plan January move for Borussia Dortmund starlet: the details
13 December at 15:15Manchester United are ready to make an attempt to sign English starlet Jadon Sancho in the upcoming January transfer window, according to a report from British tabloid the Daily Mail via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Red Devils are incredibly keen on the 19-year-old, who has appeared a little unsettled at German side Borussia Dortmund this season. He has recently come under fire at the club for being late to both training sessions and technical meetings, even ahead of the German side’s game against Barcelona in the Champions League earlier this season.
The 19-year-old Englishman is also being followed by Manchester City and Liverpool, the report highlights, which may suggest why Manchester United are looking to make a January move for Sancho. So far this season he has scored ten goals and provided 11 assists in 21 appearances for the Bundesliga club, suggesting he may be a strong fix to the Red Devils’ attacking woes.
Apollo Heyes
