Manchester United plot shock move for Lazio and Roma target?
07 August at 13:45Manchester United have been one of the most talked about, if not the most talked about club of the transfer window this summer. Plenty of sagas have involved the Red Devils, with the likes of David De Gea, Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba all linked with moves away from the club whilst big names such as Paulo Dybala, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Mauro Icardi have all been linked to the club.
Now, one of the biggest shocks of all was suggested by Sky Sport yesterday evening, with former Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur forward Fernando Llorente being linked as a potential target for the Manchester club. After being released on a free transfer by Spurs, a number of clubs have expressed an interest in the Spanish target man; including Roma and Lazio from Serie A.
However, with United now in the race, the two Roman clubs could miss out on the Spaniard as the Premier League side look to snatch him away from their grasp as a back-up striker for whoever leads their front-line this season.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments