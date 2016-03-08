Manchester United, Pogba has already decided between Real Madrid or Juventus
08 November at 20:15Unhappy Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has already decided which club he wants to move to next, according to a report from British tabloid the Daily Mail via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the 26-year-old Frenchman is waiting for an offer from Italian giants Juventus. Pogba spent four seasons with the Bianconeri between 2012 to 2016 and impressed during his time in Turin. He made 178 appearances for Juventus, scoring 34 goals and providing 40 assists in that time.
Despite the strong interest from Spanish side Real Madrid, the report continues, Pogba has no interest in joining Los Blancos and only wants to make the move back to the Bianconeri.
Pogba has suffered from ankle injuries for the majority of this season, making only six appearances across all competitions for the Manchester based side. He re-signed for the Red Devils in 2016 for a fee of around €105 million (via the Telegraph), but has never fully settled with the club.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments