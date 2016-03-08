Manchester United, Pogba not interested in new contract
30 September at 21:15Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has no intention of renewing his contract with the Red Devils, according to British newspaper the Sun via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the World Cup winner is keen to leave the Premier League side, after failing to fully settle with the club since his arrival from Juventus in 2016.
The player, who has remained professional despite his wishes, is hoping for an offer next summer or the ability to leave as a free agent in 2021. The Manchester United youth academy graduate left the Red Devils in 2012 after a lack of playing time, spending four seasons with the Bianconeri.
His impressive performances in Italy led to his former side deciding to purchase him again, at a cost of €105 million, the then-world record transfer fee. However, Pogba failed to fully settle with United, with both fans and pundits consistently criticising his performances.
Pogba has provided two assists in his four league appearances for the Red Devils so far this season.
