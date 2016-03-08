Manchester United, possible swap deal with Juventus in January
25 October at 20:15Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba would rather return to Serie A giants Juventus than move elsewhere, according to a report from Spanish media outlet Don Balon via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the World Cup winner would specifically prefer a move back to Turin over joining Spanish side Real Madrid. Los Blancos coach Zinedine Zidane is keen to sign the 26-year-old Frenchman (via Metro) but a return to the Bianconeri, where the midfielder spent four seasons prior to returning to Manchester United, is preferable.
The report also highlights how the Red Devils’ management agree with this decision, as they are keen to keep good business relations with Juventus due to their interest in signing both Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic and German midfielder Emre Can.
Both Can and Mandzukic seem set to join the English side in January (via the Sun), leaving the door open for a possible exchange deal in the upcoming winter transfer window.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments