Manchester United prepare bid for Juventus, Madrid and Arsenal target
08 July at 19:30According to the latest reports from Sky Sports in the United Kingdom, Manchester United are preparing to table a bid for PSV Eindhoven winger Hirving Lozano.
Lozano, 22, has been a stand-out star of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, having helped Mexico reach a very admirable Round of 16 clash, where they were eliminated by Brazil. Lozano had a fantastic season for PSV in the Eredivisie, scoring 19 goals and assisting a further 11, and carried his form through to the World Cup.
Lozano attracted interest from Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Arsenal when he scored a fantastic goal on the counter attack against Germany in Mexico’s opener. This set the standard for Germany’s World Cup, with the champions eliminated as the bottom team in their group.
Manchester United’s offer is reportedly set to be around €40 million.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments